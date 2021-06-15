x
Rangers to hire Gallant as head coach

The New York Rangers will hire former Vegas coach Gerard Gallant to replace Dan Quinn as head coach in New York.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Canada head coach Gerard Gallant, top, stands behind his bench during the Ice Hockey World Championship semifinal match against the United States in Riga, Latvia. The New York Rangers have reached an agreement to hire Gallant as their next coach, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

The Associated press has learned that the New York Rangers have reached an agreement to hire Gerard Gallant as their next coach. Gallant was a highly sought-after coaching candidate three years after leading Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. He is fresh off coaching Canada to the gold medal at the world hockey championship. This will be Gallant's fourth NHL head coaching job after stints with the Blue Jackets, Panthers and Golden Knights. He was fired by Vegas midway through the 2019-20 season and replaced by Peter DeBoer. Gallant replaces fired Rangers coach David Quinn.