EAST AURORA, NY- Nicolas Quintero won the Jr. Masters championship in dramatic fashion Friday afternoon at the East Aurora Country Club.

Quintero sank a birdie putt on the 18th hole for the win. He beat Jacob Tarkany 2-up.

Quintero is the first Colombian to win the Jr. Masters. It was the 66th Jr. Masters.

Tonawanda's Tyler Edholm defeated Ethan Seibert in the gold flight, Anthony Delisanti defeated Ben Coffey in the silver flight, and East Aurora’s Mitch Jeffe defeated Danny Ames in the bronze flight.

John Hasselback provided the dramatic video from the final hole.

