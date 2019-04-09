ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One of the biggest questions for the Bills this preseason is how will the offensive line look come week one? It was the greatest area of need coming into the season and the Bills spent a great deal this offseason addressing it.

But the Bills were hammered with injuries on the offensive line this summer with the biggest being center Mitch Morse who was in concussion protocol most of this preseason.

He was cleared in time for week one and practicing fully but there are still questions surrounding this group leading up to Sunday's opener against the Jets.

It's unclear where rookie Cody Ford will line up. He's played right tackle and right guard this preseason but head coach Sean McDermott would not give that away on Wednesday.

"You know we're just looking at it right now and you'll see five guys out there and he's worked both which is good. We're gonna move him around and we're gonna continue to move guys around and hopefully get it set," McDermott said.

McDermott did not offer anything else about the line just that they have a plan in place but did not say what.

He also said that Quinton Spain has taken a step forward after he missed time with an ankle injury.