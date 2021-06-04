Purdue's Kan Bunnabodee wins Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club

Battling an injury, Bunnabodee shot a 69 on Friday to win by three strokes at Niagara Falls Country Club.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Purdue's Kan Bunnabodee wasn't sure if she would be golfing in the 2021 Women's Porter Cup this weekend at Niagara Falls Country Club because of an injured thumb.

"We had a phone call last Saturday night, and I heard, 'Mr. Oakley, I'm really sorry, I have to pull out of the tournament. I've hurt my wrist and thumb,' " tournament director Kevin Oakley said.

"Two hours later, Kan called back and said, 'Mr. Oakley, can I get back in the tournament, because I think I can play through it.' "

Bunnabodee pushed through the pain and shot 69 on Friday, finishing three strokes ahead of the four golfers tied for second, at 4-under.