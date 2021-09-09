Public high school sports championships will go on as scheduled in New York

No game dates, times or event schedules will be adjusted or revised to accommodate a school that registers a positive COVID-19 test, according to NYSPHSAA.

LATHAM, N.Y. — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that all state championship events will go on as scheduled this year.

This will be a return to normalcy compared to the last two seasons, but in their press release, NYSPHSAA did include five postseason protocols for handling if a player, coach, or manager tests positive for COVID-19.

First, the school's administration will have to notify NYSPHSAA of any confirmed COVID-19 cases or close contact. NYSPHSAA will then notify the appropriate health department.

The school and health department will then determine if a school can participate in a postseason or Championship event. NYSPHSAA added that no game dates, times, or event schedules will be adjusted or revised to accommodate an impacted school.

If a school is unable to play in a regional or state championship event the state athletic association said it would be their responsibility to see if replacing that team is possible. If a replacement can be invited that team will be inserted into the bracket or event position that was vacated.

NYSPHSAA clarified that whether a championship event can happen or not will still be determined by local health departments "as pertaining to matters of public health."

Large-scale gatherings have been previously restricted in areas with high COVID spread. They added that the following rules will be examined throughout the season and may be subject to change.

Pre-tournament banquets and gatherings will also not be held during the 2021-2022 school year and postgame activities such as award ceremonies and handshakes may be altered.

Venue imposed COVID restrictions will apply for all games and according to NYSPHSAA will be listed on their website as soon as they are made available.

Released @NYSPHSAA Championship protocol today as we prepare to host ALL state championships during the 2021-2022 school year. pic.twitter.com/rKFyyreMJj — Dr. Robert Zayas (@RobertZayasNY) September 9, 2021