BUFFALO, N.Y. — All four teams practiced on the ice at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

The Frozen Four gets underway Thursday evening when Providence takes on Minnesota-Duluth in the first semifinal. The second game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. That game features Denver against Massachusetts.

Sabres prospect Jacob Bryson is in his third year with the Friars. While focused on the game, he's looking forward to playing in Buffalo.

Buffalo is close to home, which is most important.

"My whole family is able to get out here, which is nice," he said. "I know a lot of people will be watching the game, but as a team, it's so special just to be here, and Buffalo does make it nicer."

Bryson has participated in the past two Sabres development camps, and he's expected back for this one too. Until Wednesday morning, he had never skated on the KeyBank Center ice.

At 5'9" and 177 pounds, Bryson is one of the Sabres' top four defensive prospects. Friars head coach Nate Leaman said Bryson has come a long way in his three years at Providence.

"He's learned to use his feet to defend. I think that was first,” Leaman said. “When you’re Jacob's size, you're not going to defend using your body or your muscles all the time. You got to use your feet, be quick to get to areas.

"I think Jacob is very good at that. I thought that came along. I think when we get to this stage, we want him to assert himself on the game a little. I think that's something that's still coming."

Bryson hasn't made any decision on coming back to Providence for his senior season or signing with the Sabres. Right now he's focused on trying to win a national championship for the Friars.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Hotel rooms sell out as Frozen Four approaches

Frozen Four to make $6 million in economic impact on Buffalo

Sabres prospect Jacob Bryson to play in Frozen Four at KeyBank Center