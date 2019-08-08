ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL PRESEASON - Game One

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS VS. BUFFALO BILLS - New Era Field

FIRST QUARTER

The Bills defense started strong pressuring Colts QB Jacoby Brissett. Both Trent Murphy and first round pick Ed Oliver had opportunities to bring him down on a third down play. He wound up throwing incomplete and the Bills got a drive start at their own 14 yard line. Bills QB Josh Allen went 2/5 for 17-yards on the Bills first series. He hit on short routes while he overthrew receivers downfield. He did run for a first down before the Bills were forced to punt. The Bills defense forced another stop and then on the Bills next possession, Allen drove the Bills into field goal range before Stephen Hauschka missed on a field goal attempt. The Bills are moving the ball with a patchwork offensive line due to injuries, but they're not finishing drives at this point. The Bills took Allen out after two series on which he went 6/11 for 66-yards and ran the ball one for an eight yard gain.

SECOND QUARTER

Matt Barkley came into the game at quarterback for the Bills and led them on their first scoring drive of the night. Barkley went 5/8 for 43-yards cappiing the drive with an 8-yard TD pass to Cam Phillips giving the Bills a 7-0 lead. Barkley had the Bills in position to score again after a 38-yard hook-up with Isaiah McKenzie, but T.J. Yeldon fumbled on the next play and the Colts recovered.