Premium tickets for the Bills London game go on sale

But fair warning, these are the expensive ones!

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's a big day for Bills fans with some tickets now on sale for the game this fall in London.

Premium tickets start at £295 pounds, that's about $365.

This gets you access to the lounge area on top of food ahead of the game and a drink at half time.

The high-end premium tickets cost almost $700, which gets you a seat near the 50 yard line as well as snacks, booze and a three-course meal.

For fans looking to pay a little less, general admission tickets will go on sale in June, but you need to register ahead of time to get first-crack at those.

The Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Week 5.

Also, AAA is taking a group tour to London for the Buffalo Bills game in October. The trip will be October 5-10 and include a Bills Mafia welcome dinner, a Mafia pre-game dinner cruise, and tickets to the Bills-Jaguars game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The trip will include roundtrip airfare, transportation to and from AAA Amherst and the Toronto Airport, hotel accommodations, sightseeing tours, a welcome dinner, a dinner cruise, level 100 end zone Bills/Jags game tickets, and other taxes and fees.

If you're interested in going on the trip, you'll need to put down a deposit to reserve your spot. You can find more information on the London tour by clicking here and to book your spot, you can call a AAA Travel Consultant.

Below is more information on the pricing: