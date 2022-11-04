Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

The Buffalo Sabres made Michigan defenseman Owen Power the top overall pick in last year's NHL draft. He's set to make his debut against the Leafs Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres.

A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night.

Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last summer, signed his first pro contract with Buffalo on Friday and is set to make his NHL debut Tuesday night in Toronto. Power and his Michigan teammates lost 3-2 to Denver in overtime in the Frozen Four semifinals last week, ending his college career.

"I think every guy's just been so good... I think they made it easy for me to adjust."

Power will be paired on defense with Henri Jokiharju.

GAME PREVIEW:

Buffalo Sabres (26-37-11, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (47-19-6, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit Toronto after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs are 27-10-3 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks fourth in the NHL with 34.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.8 goals.

The Sabres are 12-22-10 in conference play. Buffalo averages 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Rasmus Dahlin leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last matchup on March 13, Buffalo won 5-2. Vinnie Hinostroza recorded a team-high 3 points for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 58 goals and has 99 points. Mitch Marner has five goals and 17 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Dahlin leads the Sabres with 35 total assists and has 44 points. Jeff Skinner has 11 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.7 assists, 4.2 penalties, and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-4-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 1.9 penalties, and 3.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin).