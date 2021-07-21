Porter Cup to begin Thursday

After the opening round was washed out by severe thunderstorms, organizers have announced a new schedule for the event.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Wednesday's opening round of the Porter Cup was a total washout with severe flooding on the course after thunderstorms passed through Tuesday afternoon.

Tournament organizers have announced a new schedule at Niagara Falls Country Club for one of traditional amateur events in golf that returns this year following the COVID pandemic.

The rescheduled opening round will tee off at 11 a.m. Thursday. Rounds two and three will take place on what will now be a 36-hole Friday. Round two will begin at 8 a.m. and round three at 1 p.m.

The final round will be played on Saturday with a previously scheduled 8 a.m. start.