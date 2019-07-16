LEWISTON, N.Y. — For those fortunate to play in the Porter Cup golf tournament, you never know who you're going to be playing with. One day he's a top amateur, the next time you hear the name he could be winning major tournaments.

Mike Boss is the assistant pro at the Niagara Falls Country Club. He played college golf at Flagler College in St. Augustine Florida. Boss played in the Porter Cup from his senior year in high school through his college years.

Boss told 2 On Your Side he has lasting memories of playing against a four time major champion.

"I ended up paired with Brooks Koepka and got to play a round with him," Boss said. "Third round of the Porter Cup. I was tied with Brooks Koepka and then he ended up, you know I had never been so impressed playing with somebody. He hits so good. That's my claim to fame I was tied with him through three rounds."

Koepka is far from the only big name professional golfer to play in the Porter Cup. Tiger Woods played in it and Phil Mickelson was the tournament in 1990.

Chun An Yu is considered the favorite in this year's tournament. Yu is from Taiwan and is currently a senior at Arizona State.

The tournament tees off Wednesday, July 24 at 8 a.m.