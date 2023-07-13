Nicholson, Gallagher lead Porter Cup through two rounds

South Florida's Sam Nicholson and Canadian Sarah Gallagher lead the men's and women's divisions after two rounds of the Porter Cup.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Weather can be a factor year round on the Niagara escarpment.

Such was the case on Thursday as the winds picked up with gusts reaching close to 40 mph at times, adding to the challenge in round two of the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club.

Sam Nicholson of the University of South Florida shot a 5-under 65 and overtook Sanborn's Anthony Delisanti atop the leaderboard. Delisanti opened with a 6-under 64, but a 3-over 73 opened the door for Nicholson in round two.

Nicholson has a one-shot lead on Charlie Berridge of Scarsdale, NY.