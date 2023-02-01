Police say Alabama star Brandon Miller delivered gun to former teammate Darius Miles before shooting

Tuscaloosa police testified Tuesday that star Alabama freshman Brandon Miller delivered the gun used in a shooting that killed Jamea Harris on January 15th.

Alabama basketball freshman Brandon Miller brought the gun used in the shooting of a 23-year old woman that led to capital murder charges for his former teammate Darius Miles, according to AL.com. Police said Miles texted Miller to bring the gun to where they were and law enforcement testimony at Miles’ hearing noted that Miller’s windshield was struck twice by gunfire. Fellow freshman Jaden Bradley was also present at the shooting.

AL.com asked Tuscaloosa chief deputy District Attorney Paula Whitley why Miller was not charged.

“That’s not a question I can answer. There’s nothing we could charge with him according to the law.” Whitley said.

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats was also asked during his Tuesday press conference about Miller’s involvement.

“We’ve known the situation since (it happened),” Oats said. “We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. The whole situation is sad. The team closed with a prayer for the situation, knowing that we had this trial today. We think of Jamea and her family, Kaine. Really think about her son, Kaine, that was left behind. So it’s sad."

Here’s Alabama coach Nate Oats’ complete answer when asked about Brandon Miller being at the scene of the fatal shooting on the Strip in January that resulted in the arrest of Darius Miles and Michael Davis pic.twitter.com/jF3QEPFrBZ — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) February 21, 2023

Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in the fatal Jan. 15 shooting. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.

The university released a statement on Miles' arrest, saying in part, "the University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

"We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team."

As for Miller, he is the star of an Alabama team that is making a run for the SEC regular-season championship. Miller has started in all 27 games thus far and is leading the Crimson Tide with 18.7 points per game.