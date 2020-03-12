x
Roethlisberger leads Steelers past Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 19-14 Wednesday afternoon in a game postponed three times due to COVID-19.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger threw for 266 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers improved to 11-0 with a disjointed 19-14 win over the undermanned Baltimore Ravens. The game was postponed three times while the Ravens dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Baltimore to take the field minus star quarterback Lamar Jackson among others. The extended layoff led to some ugly football in a game filled with turnovers and inconsistent play. Still, the Steelers survived behind just enough offense and a defense that forced a pair of turnovers and had three sacks.