Former Sabres head coach Phil Housley is back in the game, literally.

After being fired in Buffalo on April 7th, Housley is now an assistant coach with the Arizona Coyotes, the team officially announced on Wednesday.

He signed a multi-year deal with the team and will oversee their defensemen.

Housley spent two years as Sabres head coach and before that four years as an assistant with the Nashville Predators.

The Coyotes come to Buffalo the first month of the season on Monday, October 28th.