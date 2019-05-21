BLASDELL, N.Y. — Falconer's Robert Penhollow is this year's winner of the 2019 Ilio Di'Paolo's scholarship award.

Penhollow is a state wrestling champion and a first-team, all-state linebacker. He told 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar that he will study physical therapy at Ithaca College.

Right now Penhollow is planning on playing football for the Bombers, but Ithaca's wrestling coach is a family friend who is trying to persuade him to wrestle too.

The Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship is awarded annually by the DiPaolo Scholarship Fund Committee to a high school senior based on excellence in wrestling, academics and citizenship.

The DiPaolo Scholarship Fund has raised more than $1.2 million for local charities and college scholarships since being created in 1995 after the passing of former professional wrestler and restaurateur Ilio DiPaolo.

In all the DiPaolo Scholarship Fund awards six scholarships including the Gary Castanza Award, The Destroyer Award, The Bill Hein Dedicated Wrestler Award, The Cauliflower Alley Club Award and the new Knuutila Family Award.

The Gary Castanza Award recipient for 2019 is Cory Day of Iroquois. Day was the Division II New York state 160-pound champion finishing his season with a 44-3 record and a 238-50 overall career record.

Cory Day was also an all-star in football and baseball at Iroquois, a 2015-18 Student Government Body delegate, four-year Class Treasurer and a UNYTS Blood Drive Volunteer. Day has applied to RIT.

The Destroyer Award winner, named after the late Dick Beyer who passed away in March of 2019, is Warren McDougald of Niagara Wheatfield. McDougald was the Division I 152-pound state finalist at the 2019 New York state wrestling championships in Albany in February and finished the season with a 40-4 record and career mark of 217 and 53.

McDougald is a three-time Division I state place finisher, a four-time Section VI Division I champion and a member of the Niagara Wheatfield Honor Society. McDougald has applied to the University at Buffalo.

The Bill Hein Dedicated Wrestler Award winner is Michael Rigerman from Pioneer high school. Rigerman is the 2019 220-pound New York state Division II champion with a 43-0 undefeated senior season and a 137-24 career record. Rigerman is also a two-time Section Six Division II champion.

Rigerman was the 2018 Connelly Cup Award winner for football and has been on the Pioneer Central Honor Roll all four of his years at Pioneer High School. Rigerman will be attending Findlay University for Physical Therapy.

The Cauliflower Alley Club Award winner is Zachary Braddell from Tonawanda High School. Braddell is the 2019 Division II 138-pound state finalist with a 42-4 season record. Braddell is three-time NYS place finisher and a four-time Section Six Division II champion. Braddell has applied to Niagara County Community College.

The Knuutila Family Award, created this year in honor of Linda Knuutila who passed away in December of 2018, is going to Johnny Putney of East Aurora High School. Putney is the 2019 New York State Division II third-place finisher at 152 pounds with a 46-4 season record and 213-45 career record.

Putney is a member of the National Honor Society and will be attending RIT in the fall.