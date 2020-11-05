BUFFALO, N.Y. — The legal spat between New Orleans Pelicans start Zion Williamson and his former agent took another turn Sunday.

His former agent, Gina Ford, is asking that Williamson admit that his mother and stepfather, were on the take before and during his college career. They want him to admit that they demanded and received gifts, money and other benefits from persons acting on behalf of Nike to influence Williamson to play college basketball at Duke.

They also want him to admit that persons representing Adidas shared the wealth because they wanted him to wear their shoes and go to a school that endorsed their product.

Ford has clearly upped the stakes for all involved.They maybe just fishing, or they may really have the goods on Williamson, or they could just be trying to force a settlement.

Either way it seems they have succeeded in making Williamson, Nike, Adidas, Duke University and the NCAA at the very least a little uncomfortable.

The legal maneuvering began when Williamson ended his representation with Ford and signed with another agency. Williamson sued Ford to avoid paying her. He said his contract with her couldn't be enforced. Ford counter sued and this is an extension of that suit.

Williamson played one season at Duke before entering the NBA draft.

