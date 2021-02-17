Pegula's run ends in Australian Open quarterfinals

#22 Jennifer Brady beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2,6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Tuesday night.

MELBOURNE, VIC — Jessica Pegula had gone boldly where she had never gone before in a grand slam.

Her game had reached a new level in a run to the Australian Open quarterfinals

Tuesday night she met her match.

Pegula took on her good friend and fellow American 22nd ranked Jennifer Brady. Pegula had beaten Brady in their only meeting prior, but lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Pegula started well showing strength and poise in winning the first set. Brady looked tentative early but got more aggressive in coming to the net showing better strength and stamina as the match went on.