ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Terry and Kim Pegula are expanding their sports empire in Rochester.

The Pegulas, who own the Rochester Americans, as well as the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits, were awarded an expansion franchise in the National Lacrosse League.

The announcement came at an afternoon news conference where Mayor Lovely Warren announced millions of dollars in improvements for the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial, where the expansion franchise will play beginning in the 2019-20 season.

The announcement came about four hours after Canadian businessman Curt Styres announced that he would be moving the Knighthawks franchise to Halifax, Nova Scotia for the 2019-20 season.

Both Terry Pegula and Dave Rowan, COO, of the National Lacrosse League referred to the Pegulas team as a Rochester Knighthawks "legacy" franchise.

Among the improvements are a new scoreboard, an Exchange Street expansion that includes new locker rooms and facility upgrades. The funding for this has all been previously announced, but the timing of when it would come through has been in question.

The Pegulas took over management of Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester Community War Memorial on Aug. 1 and have a contract to operate the facility through the end of the year.

Kim Pegula was born in South Korea and left at an orphanage at a very young age. She grew up in Fairport and attended Houghton College. She and her husband have been backed the resurgence of downtown Buffalo, including the development of Canalside and the Harborcenter. She became the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment following the resignation of Russ Brandon this spring.

Terry Pegula made his fortune in natural gas development and has branched off into real estate, entertainment and professional sports. He purchased the Sabres and Bandits from Tom Goliano in February of 2011, bought the Amerks in June of that year and became owner of the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

Styres, who took over ownership of the Knighthawks on June 19, 2008, thanked fans in a letter on Thursday morning, writing, "I want to express my most profound appreciation for your passion, which you brought to our home and road games. You are indeed the Seventh Man. It is your support and excitement that made our team one of the most successful in the history of the National Lacrosse League."

Styres also wrote that he "wanted to leave the team in better shape than he found it," which points to the Pegulas taking over. Styres, who purchased the team from founder Steve Donner, has also achieved his goal even without the Pegulas. He provided financial stability to a struggling franchise and the team won three consecutive championships in 2012, '13 and 14.

Styres is a self-made millionaire who grew up in a 12- by 18-foot home on the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve near Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He was one of the 10 founding partners of Grand River Enterprises and made his original fortune in the tobacco industry.

Here is Styres' letter to fans in full:

Dear Knighthawks fans,

As I reflect on my time in Rochester, I am proud of everything we have accomplished together over the past 10 years. I am excited to be with you for the 2018-19 season and am truly honored to be able to celebrate the 25th Anniversary season with you. This season will also give my family and I the opportunity to thank every one of you for your dedication and loyalty to the Rochester Knighthawks.

I want to express my most profound appreciation for your passion, which you brought to our home and road games. You are indeed the Seventh Man. It is your support and excitement that made our team one of the most successful in the history of the National Lacrosse League. We shared in the victories and defeats, learning from each game and challenging ourselves always to do better.

I will always cherish the three championship seasons, especially the 2014 NLL Cup when you powered us to an incredible comeback in the tiebreaker game against Calgary. I believe that your enthusiasm, emotion and belief willed our players to win that game.

To all of the corporate sponsors who have backed this team since long before I got here, I want to let you know that your commitment has not gone unnoticed. You have been some of our biggest ambassadors in this community, and we could not have gone this far without you.

When I took over ownership of the Knighthawks on June 19, 2008, I said that when I left, I wanted to leave the team in better shape than I found it. I believe we have done that as we have added three banners to the rafters as NLL champions and made a fourth trip to the Finals last season. We have also created hundreds of new fans and introduced the game to thousands of children across western New York. Again, I cannot put into words how proud I am of everything that WE have accomplished together.

This season, we are again focused on finishing the job we came so close to completing in 2017-18. The players, coaches, and staff are coming into training camp on a mission to bring home a sixth NLL Cup to the City of Rochester with you – our Seventh Man.

Upon conclusion of our 2018-19 season, I will take another step in my journey to grow the game of lacrosse nationally as I begin my newest venture, bringing an NLL franchise to the City of Halifax. For NLL fans of the Rochester community, it was very important for my family and I to make sure that your Rochester franchise would be well looked after.

Sincerely,

Curt Styres

