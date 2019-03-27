PHOENIX — NFL owners are gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, for the owners meetings. Terry and Kim Pegula, who own the Buffalo Bills also own the city's NHL team, the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres had a ten game winning streak earlier this season but since then they have been one of the worst teams in the league. Tuesday night in Ottawa the Sabres lost their thirteenth straight road game.

Fans have been calling for head coach Phil Housley to be fired for quite some time now. GM Jason Botterill is also getting heat. As their seats heat up Two on Your Side's Sports Director Adam Benigni spoke with Terry Pegula about Housley's future behind the bench and what the owner wants to see from his team that will miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.