Pegula advances to Open quarters

NEW YORK — Jessica Pegula has eliminated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2 to get to her third major quarterfinal of 2022 and reach that round for the first time at the U.S. Open.
Play was held up for about 45 minutes at 1-1 in the first set while the rain fell.
There is a retractable roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but it wasn’t closed until after a downpour soaked the court.
The U.S. Tennis Association said in a statement that its “weather team” told tournament organizers there was no rain expected.
The statement added: “Unfortunately, a pop-up sunshower occurred.” The No. 8-seeded Pegula is the highest-ranked American woman and the only player in the top 10 in both singles and doubles.