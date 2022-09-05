Pegula advances to Open quarters

Jessica Pegula has eliminated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2.

NEW YORK — Jessica Pegula has eliminated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2 to get to her third major quarterfinal of 2022 and reach that round for the first time at the U.S. Open.

Play was held up for about 45 minutes at 1-1 in the first set while the rain fell.

There is a retractable roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but it wasn’t closed until after a downpour soaked the court.

The U.S. Tennis Association said in a statement that its “weather team” told tournament organizers there was no rain expected.