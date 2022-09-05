x
Pegula advances to Open quarters

Jessica Pegula has eliminated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2.
Credit: AP
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, waves to fans after defeating Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK — Jessica Pegula has eliminated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2 to get to her third major quarterfinal of 2022 and reach that round for the first time at the U.S. Open. 

Play was held up for about 45 minutes at 1-1 in the first set while the rain fell. 

There is a retractable roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but it wasn’t closed until after a downpour soaked the court. 

The U.S. Tennis Association said in a statement that its “weather team” told tournament organizers there was no rain expected. 

The statement added: “Unfortunately, a pop-up sunshower occurred.” The No. 8-seeded Pegula is the highest-ranked American woman and the only player in the top 10 in both singles and doubles.

