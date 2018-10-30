PATRIOTS VS. BILLS - NEW ERA FIELD, ORCHARD PARK

FIRST QUARTER

The Bills defense comes strong. Tom Brady and the Patriots were able to pick up a first down but couldn't convert on 3rd and long and were forced to punt. Obviously with the state of the Bills offense, the defense is the hope Buffalo has of staying close in this game. They were a disaster against the Colts last week and start with an edge to their game. LeSean McCoy starts with a 12-yard gain after clearing concussion protocol late in the week. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll reached into the bag of tricks on a reverse flea flicker and a pair of wildcat runs, but the offensively challenged Bills are forced to punt.

© 2018 WGRZ