GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Green Bay Packers blanked the Bills, 22-0, handing the Bills their third loss on the season.

LeSean McCoy is active for the Bills. Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is out for the Packers.

1st Quarter

Bills get McCoy involved early but Chris Ivory is stopped on 3rd and 1 and the Bills go 3 & out on their first drive of the game.

The Bills stop the Packers on 3rd and 11 and the Packers punt it away at the Buffalo 40 yard line. The Bills start at their own 6 yard line.

The Bills go 3 and out and will punt it away. Josh Allen threw it away on the last two plays. The Bills posession lasted all of 13 seconds on the game clock.

On 3rd and four Rodgers gets away from the rush and connects with Ty Montgomery for a 43 yard gain. First and goal Packers. Micah Hyde is banged up on the play and replaced by Rafael Bush.

On third and goal Rodgers connects with Jimmy Graham for the three yard touchdown. Packers take the early lead. Mason Crosby misses the extra point. 6-0 Packers with 5:15 to go in the first quarter.

CBS says Micah Hyde has a groin and is questionable to return.

Allen connects with Charles Clay for a first down and the Bills get a first down near midfield. On 2nd and 5 Allen takes a shot and the long pass is incomplete. On 3rd and 5 Allen's pass for McCoy is incomplete. The Bills punt.

Rodgers has all day to throw the pass is incomplete but the Bills Tauran Johnson is called for holding. First down Packers. On the next play Adam Jones with a big gain into Bills territory. Rafael Bush makes the tackle after a gain of 30 yards. The quarter ends with Green Bay leading the Bills 6-0,

2nd Quarter- Micah Hyde has not returned to the game. It doesn't look good for him to return.

Tre'Davious White breaks up what whould have been a touchdown pass to Adams. The Packers convert a 2nd and 13 when Aaron Jones with the catch and run. Rodgers runs for a first down and the Packers have a first and goal. One play later Aaron Jones runs for the touchdown and the Packers add to their lead. Bush in for Hyde gets run over on the play. This Crosby makes the extra point and the Packers lead the Bills 13-0. A 9 play 83 yard drive for the Packers.

On 2nd and 6 Allen is sacked by Clay Matthews. Allen seems to be favoring his right or throwing amr. Bills punt it away. Bills have done nothing offensively and have been unable to stop the Packers. Last week the defense got turnovers. So far none this week.

Jordan Poyer picks off the pass. It was intended for Jimmy Graham. Tremaine Edmunds tipped it. Allen goes deep on first down and the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 5 pass for Andre Holmes is incomplete as Holmes is out of bounds. Good throw. Bills going for it on 4th and 5. Green Bay takes a time out. Bills punt it away on 4th and 5.

On 3rd and 1 at their own 20 the Packers convert the first down. Shaq Lawson hit him but the Packers offensive and Jones great effort get the first down. The Packers are moving the ball up and down the field almost at will. Taron Johnson now down on the field. The Bills without Micah Hyde already can't afford another injury in the secondary. Johnson is helped off the field. It appears to be a shoulder.

Saran Neil sacks Rodgers for a big loss. Huge play there. Loss of 10 yards. First sack for the Bills. Bills take a time out with 2:49 left on the clock.

Allen runs and is stopped short of the first down. After the play Allen is shoved down to the ground and there is a flag. The Packers are called for unsportsmanlike conduct because a Packers player took off his helmet. But they get away with the shove which was came after Dion Dawkins took a swing at a Packers player. The Bills keep the drive alive after the penalty. So far no wide receivers have made a catch for the Bills. On the very next play Kelvin Benjamin catches the pass from Allen for a gain of 40 yards. Andre Holmes makes a catch for a gain of 5. Bills are at the Packers 20 yard line. And take a time out before a 3rd and 5 play. Allen on the run throws the ball into the end zone and it is picked off by the Packers. A big mistake by the rookie quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers runs 29 yards for a first down. There are seven seconds left in the first half. The Bills use their final time out. Rodgers throws it away and Crosby comes on to try the long field goal. The kick is good from 52 yards out and the Packers lead the Bills 16-0 at halftime.

3rd Quarter

The Packers get the ball to start the second half. Aaron Jones runs for a first down on the first play from scrimmage. The Bills missed a bunch of tackles. Aaron Rodgers gets rid of the ball so quickly. The Packers have moved inside the Bills 25 yard line. Eddie Yarbrough walks gingerly off the field for the Bills. The Packers converted 8 out of 10 third downs in the first half. Tremaine Edmunds knocks down Rodgers. Edmunds body landed on Rodgers so the Bills are fortunate there was no flag. The Packers Crosby adds a 36 yard field goal and its 19-0 Packers.

LeSean McCoy with a gain of 11 on first down. McCoy needs to be much more involved in the offense and much more productive. Allen completes the pass to Charles Clay for 17 yards and a first down. Allen had plenty of time to throw that play. A completion to McCoy is brought back by a holding penalty on Khari Lee. Allen gets pounded on a quarterback draw. Allen's pass for Kelvin Benjamin is picked off. Benjamin got absolutely drilled on the play and is down. Clinton Dix with the pick and the punishment. Benjamin is being examined in the tent after taking that big hit from Dix.

The Packers go for it on 4th and 3 and Ryan Lewis drops what would have been an interception and possibly a pick 6 as he had tons of real estate in front of him.

Josh Allen hangs onto the ball too long and is sacked. The Bills will punt, again.

Benjamin has walked off the field and is in the NFL concussion protocol.

The Bills Taran Johnson breaks up the pass on 3rd and 11 for the Packers. Allison is banged up on the play after taking a hit from Johnson. The Packers punt and the Bills drive starts at their own 38 yard line.

Josh Allen runs and on the play Charles Clay limps off the field.

On 3rd and 3 Allen is sacked for a big loss as the third quarter comes to an end. Bills trail 19-0-.

4th Quarter

Rodgers converts a 3rd and 6 with a 13 yard pass to Jimmy Graham. Tremaine Edmunds makes the tackle.

Rodgers gets leveled by Taron Johnson and Rodgers coughs up the football. Bills must do something with the ball.

Allen is sacked for an 8 yard loss. The offensive line didn't pick anyone up. Allen sacked again on the next play and the third down play is incomplete. The Bills have a 4th and 28.

Aaron Jones runs for 9 yards carrying Bills tacklers. The Bills stop the drive as the Packers face a fourth and one at their own 41.

Allen completes consecutive passes to Jones and then Clay for a first down. The Bills moving it through the air as Allen is getting time to throw. A Packers penalty helped on this drive too. Allen under pressure and throws it away. Allen runs. The ball comes out. Its called a fumble. The play is being reviewed. Allen appeared to be down but you never know how these things are going to be ruled. At the end of the play the Packers had the ball but was Allen down before the ball came out ? The ruling of a fumble stands and the Packers have the ball.

Bills force a Green Bay fumble but the Packers recover. Ryan Lewis in on that play. On 3rd and 3 Rodgers fires a perfect strike for a 38 yard gain. Ryan Lewis gets beat on the play. On 3rd and 18 Rodgers runs and he's brought down short of the first down by Matt Milano and Kyle Williams. Its the 2 minute warning and the Bills trail 19-0.

Crosby kicks another 52 yard field goal and the Packers lead this game 22-0.

Allen is sacked again and Jordan Mills is slow to get up for the Bills. Allen is sacked for the seventh time this afternoon.

Final Score:

Green Bay 22 Buffalo 0

The Bills drop to 1 & 3 on the season. They return home next Sunday to play the Titans.

© 2018 WGRZ