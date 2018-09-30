GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Bills at Packers.

LeSean McCoy is active for the Bills. Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is out for the Packers.

1st Quarter

Bills get McCoy involved early but Chris Ivory is stopped on 3rd and 1 and the Bills go 3 & out on their first drive of the game.

The Bills stop the Packers on 3rd and 11 and the Packers punt it away at the Buffalo 40 yard line. The Bills start at their own 6 yard line.

The Bills go 3 and out and will punt it away. Josh Allen threw it away on the last two plays. The Bills posession lasted all of 13 seconds on the game clock.

On 3rd and four Rodgers gets away from the rush and connects with Ty Montgomery for a 43 yard gain. First and goal Packers. Micah Hyde is banged up on the play and replaced by Rafael Bush.

On third and goal Rodgers connects with Jimmy Graham for the three yard touchdown. Packers take the early lead. Mason Crosby misses the extra point. 6-0 Packers with 5:15 to go in the first quarter.

CBS says Micah Hyde has a groin and is questionable to return.

Allen connects with Charles Clay for a first down and the Bills get a first down near midfield. On 2nd and 5 Allen takes a shot and the long pass is incomplete. On 3rd and 5 Allen's pass for McCoy is incomplete. The Bills punt.

Rodgers has all day to throw the pass is incomplete but the Bills Tauran Johnson is called for holding. First down Packers. On the next play Adam Jones with a big gain into Bills territory. Rafael Bush makes the tackle after a gain of 30 yards. The quarter ends with Green Bay leading the Bills 6-0,

2nd Quarter- Micah Hyde has not returned to the game. It doesn't look good for him to return.

Tre'Davious White breaks up what whould have been a touchdown pass to Adams. The Packers convert a 2nd and 13 when Aaron Jones with the catch and run. Rodgers runs for a first down and the Packers have a first and goal. One play later Aaron Jones runs for the touchdown and the Packers add to their lead. Bush in for Hyde gets run over on the play. This Crosby makes the extra point and the Packers lead the Bills 13-0. A 9 play 83 yard drive for the Packers.

On 2nd and 6 Allen is sacked by Clay Matthews. Allen seems to be favoring his right or throwing amr. Bills punt it away. Bills have done nothing offensively and have been unable to stop the Packers. Last week the defense got turnovers. So far none this week.

Jordan Poyer picks off the pass. It was intended for Jimmy Graham. Tremaine Edmunds tipped it. Allen goes deep on first down and the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 5 pass for Andre Holmes is incomplete as Holmes is out of bounds. Good throw. Bills going for it on 4th and 5. Green Bay takes a time out. Bills punt it away on 4th and 5.

On 3rd and 1 at their own 20 the Packers convert the first down. Shaq Lawson hit him but the Packers offensive and Jones great effort get the first down. The Packers are moving the ball up and down the field almost at will. Taron Johnson now down on the field. The Bills without Micah Hyde already can't afford another injury in the secondary. Johnson is helped off the field. It appears to be a shoulder.

Saran Neil sacks Rodgers for a big loss. Huge play there. Loss of 10 yards. First sack for the Bills. Bills take a time out with 2:49 left on the clock.

Allen runs and is stopped short of the first down. After the play Allen is shoved down to the ground and there is a flag. The Packers are called for unsportsmanlike conduct because a Packers player took off his helmet. But they get away with the shove which was came after Dion Dawkins took a swing at a Packers player. The Bills keep the drive alive after the penalty. So far no wide receivers have made a catch for the Bills. On the very next play Kelvin Benjamin catches the pass from Allen for a gain of 40 yards. Andre Holmes makes a catch for a gain of 5. Bills are at the Packers 20 yard line. And take a time out before a 3rd and 5 play. Allen on the run throws the ball into the end zone and it is picked off by the Packers. A big mistake by the rookie quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers runs 29 yards for a first down. There are seven seconds left in the first half. The Bills use their final time out. Rodgers throws it away and Crosby comes on to try the long field goal. The kick is good from 52 yards out and the Packers lead the Bills 16-0 at halftime.

3rd Quarter

The Packers get the ball to start the second half. Aaron Jones runs for a first down on the first play from scrimmage. The Bills missed a bunch of tackles. Aaron Rodgers gets rid of the ball so quickly. The Packers have moved inside the Bills 25 yard line. Eddie Yarbrough walks gingerly off the field for the Bills. The Packers converted 8 out of 10 third downs in the first half. Tremaine Edmunds knocks down Rodgers. Edmunds body landed on Rodgers so the Bills are fortunate there was no flag. The Packers Crosby adds a 36 yard field goal and its 19-0 Packers.

LeSean McCoy with a gain of 11 on first down. McCoy needs to be much more involved in the offense and much more productive.

