Work begins on improving Eternal Flame trail

Work begins today on the Eternal Flame Trail to improve safety and access for the thousands who visit year round.

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y. — Looking to checkout the Eternal Flame in Orchard Park? You may have to take an alternate trail to the flame.

Work has begun to improve the park safety and access for visitors

“I was proud to have secured funding for this important project. Chestnut Ridge Park is a jewel, and the eternal flame is one of the most popular hiking destinations in all our county parks,” said Minority Leader Legislator John Mills in a released statement.

Seventy-thousand dollars has been awarded for the trail upgrades as part of a past 2021 budget balancing amendment. This year’s work will be phase 1 and cost $135,000

“We are grateful to John Mills for supporting the Conservancy in this initiative. This trail remediation will really help in the safety of the trail hike and reduce some of the trail degradation,” said Conservancy President Gordon M. Panek.

Tahawus, Inc. a trail design, construction, and consultation group,, will be doing the work on this project.

Parts of the Eternal Flame Trail will be re-routed throughout the project for guests wishing to still visit while the improvements are being made since there will be construction equipment and material in certain areas of the trail.

