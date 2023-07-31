WNY residents asked to look out for Box Tree Moth

Residents along Lake Ontario are asked to report new findings of the Box Tree Moth.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets are asking residents who live along Lake Ontario to report any findings of the Box Tree Moth

The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.

“The additional findings of the Box Tree Moth outside the current quarantine area are concerning to the Department. We want to make sure we minimize the spread of this invasive pest, which can cause extensive damage to boxwood plants, and part of our proactive effort is seeking help from the public. We urge residents to help us combat this pest by looking for Box Tree Moth damage on their plants and reporting it to us right away,” said State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball.

The moth was first detected in Western New York in July 2021 in Niagara County. It's believed the moth either flew, or was blown into the area, from Canada.

So what should you do if you find the box tree moth on your plants? If you live in Niagara County, you don't have to do anything because they are aware of the invasive species in that area. If you live outside Niagara County, you're asked to take a picture of the insect and report it online at: https://agriculture.ny.gov/reportBTM..

Agricultural officials may ask permission to come onto your property to inspect boxwoods, or set box tree moth traps.

How can you protect your boxwood plants? You should remove any infested branches. Officials say if the plant is heavily infested, you should cut the boxwood at its base, it should grow back from its roots.

The department has a quarantine process to help manage the spread of the Box Tree Moth, which includes Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties. It prohibits the sale and movement of boxwood plants to areas outside the quarantine area. If companies sell boxwood, they have to keep sales records for inspection.

NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets is also working with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to manage the Box Tree Moth.

"Residents can help prevent the box tree moth from spreading. Please allow state or federal agricultural officials to inspect your boxwoods and place an insect trap if they visit your property. If you have boxwoods, please inspect them for signs of box tree moth and once you report it, treat or trim the plant to save it because a box tree moth infestation is lethal to the plant," said U.S. Department of Agriculture National Policy Manager Allen Proxmire.

For more information on managing Box Tree Moth infestations, you can contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office or visit the NYS Integrated Pest Management website at https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/fact-sheets/box-tree-moth.