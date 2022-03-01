New community art program to debut this summer as collaboration between WNY Land Conservancy and The Riverland

The exhibit will be in several locations along the trail and include virtual exhibits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Western New York Land Conservancy launched a community art program to help bring some new designs to the Riverline project.

The Riverline is the nature trail that's in the works to run through Buffalo's Old First Ward neighborhood.

The art program will include exhibits that will be presented both virtually and in several locations near the trail this summer. The goal is to highlight the history and diversity of the neighborhood.

"Residents and local artists will provide materials for an exhibit that will elevate community voices and further strengthen community pride. The program will inspire future programming and design details for the Riverline," Nancy Smith, executive director of Land Conservancy said.

The Riverline is being designed around the common theme of where people find refuge. The goal is for the space to be become somewhere people come together and can focus on personal growth.

“One of my goals for 2022 is to find meaningful ways to continue our engagement with The Riverline communities, and to gather fresh input and ideas. This initiative will promote and celebrate the heritage and stories of the neighborhoods and the people who live there—as told through their own voices," Jeff Lebsack, the newly appointed Director of The Riverline, said.

The completed project will include walking, bicycling and winter activities like snowshoeing and sledding. The trail will connect to those that go to Canalside, Outer Harbor and the Larkin District and beyond.