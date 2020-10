BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the summer and fall goes for local golf courses, 2020 has been the equivalent of a 300-yard drive.

Small, privately owned courses open to the public. Courses owned by municipalities. Country clubs that require memberships to participate.

Each of them benefitted from near-perfect weather and behavioral changes caused by Covid-19, with a swell of interest not seen since Tiger Woods’ heyday in the late 1990s and early aughts.