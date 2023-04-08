Why are some people more susceptible to mosquito bites?

New research suggests it's not the sweetness of your blood, but the seduction of your scent.

NEW YORK — Of the many joys of summer, from beaches to barbecues, one of the few things no one ever enjoys are those itchy mosquito bites.

But now we're learning why some people seem to be magnets for them, and what you can do to avoid getting bitten.

Those annoying mosquitoes who come out in full force in the summer... producing biting, itching and scratching.. that's one of the hallmarks of the season.

But, if it seems like they're extra attracted to you, they actually might be.

According to the Director of Infectious Disease at New York Presbyterian Queens, mosquitos appear to be drawn to a few different factors.. Including our unique smell. "The sweat glands produce oil, and we know that those are signatures to each person, and some may be much more attractive to mosquitos," said Dr. Sorano Segal-Mauer, Director of Infectious Disease at New York Presbyterian Queens.

There are other factors with a high correlation for blood-sucking bites such as:

The temperature of your skin

And an increased release of CO2, which might explain why exercising in high temps can lure more mosquitoes.

Another surprising risk factor? Pregnancy!

"Pregnant women tend to have higher body temperature. They're also exhaling more carbon dioxide, which we know is more attractive to mosquitoes," said Dr. Segal Maurer.

But, here's the good news.

There are steps you can take to reduce your exposure:

Experts say apply an EPA approved bug repellent.

Wear long sleeves and light pants when possible.

Remove any standing water near your home...where mosquitos can breed.



If you are bitten, hard as it might be, try to avoid scratching, because that could lead to infection.

If you start to see signs of an infection, like prolonged swelling, tenderness around the area, or a fever, see your doctor.