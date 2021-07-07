Western New York Hiking Challenge founder recognized

There are more than 5,000 hikers registered, and the challenge has raised more than $100,000 for various organizations.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Mike Radomski, the founder of the Western New York Hiking Challenge, was recognized on Wednesday for his fundraising efforts.

He was presented with a New York State Senate Commendation Award by New York State Senator Sean Ryan at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

There are more than 5,000 hikers registered, and the challenge has raised more than $100,000 for various organizations, including the Western New York Land Conservancy and the Finger Lakes Trail Conference.

It's all rooted in a love of the great outdoors and the desire to help people discover the beauty in our own backyard. To complete the challenge, participants have to hike 20 of 32 trails throughout our area's state, county and town parks.

"Through Outside Chronicles and the Western New York Hiking Challenge, he has brought awareness and much-needed funding to local environmental organizations," Senator Ryan said.

"His efforts have encouraged thousands of people to get out, get active, and explore the beautiful trails our region has to offer. I encourage everyone in Western New York to join the challenge this year and see the sights in some of our many scenic parks."