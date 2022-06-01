West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes found in Erie County surveillance pool

On Tuesday, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) issued a reminder on how to maintain property to prevent the growth of the mosquito population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents are being reminded to control the mosquito population following the discovery of the West Nile virus in Erie County.

On Tuesday, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) issued the reminder after the virus was detected in mosquitoes collected in recently conducted surveillance pool testing in the county.

“Mosquitoes don’t stay within any individual town or village border, so we are making the educated assumption that mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus are in all municipalities,” said Senior Public Health Sanitarian Peter Tripi, who manages Erie County’s Vector Control Program. “Residents should take the appropriate precautions to fight mosquitoes in their own yards, and protect their skin from mosquito bites.”

While most people infected with West Nile virus will not exhibit any symptoms, 1 in 5 people will get a fever, headache, body pain, vomiting or a rash. Additionally 1 in 150 people infected can develop a severe illness that affects the central nervous system, according to ECDOH.

There are some simple steps that can be taken to help curb the mosquito population, including:

Eliminating standing water in yards

Maintain pools with chlorine and filters

Maintain ponds with fish, bubblers and fountains to prevent still water

Clean clogged gutters

Change birdbath water every 1-3 days

Maintain drainage ditches

Properly maintain plants on property

Mosquitos only need a bottle cap worth of water to lay eggs that can hatch within 48 hours.