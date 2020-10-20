Water from the Erie Canal now flowing into Lake Ontario tributaries to improve fishing experience

This program will also extend fishing season into December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced some changes aimed at benefiting the fishing experience in the state.

The new pilot program, as part of the Reimagine the Canals initiative, uses water from the Erie Canal to enhance fishing opportunities in Western New York. This program was originally announced as part of the Governor's State of the State address in January 2020.

This program will also extend the fishing season into December.

"This fall, New York is enhancing some of our world-class fisheries and expanding opportunities for anglers into December by creatively using water from the Erie Canal to bolster fishing conditions and to extend the season," Governor Cuomo said. "As a fisherman, I'm pleased to see our incredible Lake Ontario tributaries will be host to even better experiences for anglers. This innovative use of iconic infrastructure continues our strong tradition of ecotourism while supporting our small businesses."

The New York State Canal Corporation is methodically releasing water from the Erie Canal into Lake Ontario tributaries, increasing the water levels and flows in streams and encouraging fish to travel farther upstream, which expands areas for ideal fishing conditions.