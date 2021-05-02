Volunteers participate in 'I Love My Park Day' across New York State

Parks and public lands in New York saw a record number of visitors last year as people sought outdoor activities during the pandemic, according to New York State Parks. With 78 million park visitors in 2020, New York State Parks says it's more important than ever to help keep parks clean and beautiful.

“We are excited to be hosting this event after having to cancel in 2020. Giving back to our public green spaces is more important than ever as increased use has led to more wear and tear,” said Robin Dropkin, Executive Director of Parks & Trails New York. “New York’s park legacy is a responsibility handed down from one generation to the next. Through I Love My Park Day, New Yorkers are able to step up and do their part for their parks and public lands, which help us all stay healthy and active. By working together, we can make them even better."