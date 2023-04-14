Volunteers needed for 'I Love My Park' Day

Officials say this is the largest volunteer event for the state parks system.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers are needed to help clean up more than 120 state parks, historic sites, and public lands across New York.

Registration is now open for the 12th annual 'I Love My Park Day', which will be held Saturday, May 6 at various parks and public lands across the state.

"I Love My Park Day is a great opportunity for New Yorkers to give back to our incredible parks and public lands," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a released statement. "I encourage New Yorkers to sign up and volunteer at a participating park, historic site or trail in their area to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these amazing natural resources."

Officials say this is the largest volunteer event for the state parks system.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, "Thank you to our partners at Parks & Trails New York for organizing this event and expanding the opportunities to give back and promote responsible stewardship. Our volunteers are crucial in making our state park system the very best in the nation and we look forward to welcoming the thousands of volunteers for I Love My Park Day again this year."

Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "Public lands belong to all of us, our families, and our neighbors, and working together we can all take part in the stewardship of these special places for future generations to cherish and enjoy. I Love My Park Day is an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to join DEC and our State Parks partners to get outside and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards by helping to maintain and preserve the natural beauty of our State lands."

Parks & Trails New York Executive Director Paul Steely White said, "New Yorkers are head over hiking boots for their parks. Indeed, our beloved park system embraced and nurtured us during the pandemic, accommodating over 200 million unique visits (not to mention many recurring rendezvous). But love is a two-way trail, and healthy long-term relationships require maintenance. Now is the time to prove to your favorite park or open space that it was more than just a pandemic fling. Let's show our parks, trails and open spaces all of the love on I Love My Park Day!"