Urban Treks Challenge returns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local challenge is looking to encourage people to explore their local parks.

The Western New York Urban Treks Challenge is returning for its second year. The challenge by Outside Chronicles and the Black Rock Riverside Alliance is working to encourage people to get out into local urban parks.

People have until Oct. 15 to take a selfie at 12 landmarks out of 16 total treks.

Registration for the challenge is required. It costs $20 for one person or $40 for a family of four. With the registration you get to download a packet of all the information you need for the challenge, including what landmarks you need to take a photo with and highlighted routes that suggest how to get there.

The cost to register is used to cover the expense of the prizes. Any proceeds from the event will go towards Black Rock Riverside Alliance, which is a non-profit that works to improve the quality of life for people who live and work in northwest Buffalo.

The parks involved in the treks include:

Black Rock – Riverside Shoreline

Cazenovia Park

Circles & Parkways

Delaware Park (Rumsey Woods)

Erie Basin Marina

Front Park

Houghton Park

Lasalle Park

Martin Luther King (MLK) Park

Outer Harbor

Scajaquada Creek

Ship Canal

Shoshone Park Rails-to-Trails

South Park

Tifft Nature Preserve

Unity Island