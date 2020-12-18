Urban Forestry Grants going to local projects in Buffalo, Olean, and other parts of Western New York

Buffalo, Attica, Olean, Depew, Grand Island and North Tonawanda are among the areas that will benefit from the $1.4 million in grants being distributed by the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local environmentalists will be excited to hear that the Department of Conservation is awarding $1.4 million in grants across the state, including in Western New York, to go towards urban forestry projects.

Buffalo, Attica, Olean, Depew, Grand Island and North Tonawanda are among the communities that will benefit from the grants. The grants are meant to go towards education and tree management plans.

"Healthy community forests provide a host of environmental, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, watershed protection, flood reduction, increased property values, and improved public health," said Commissioner Basil Seggos.

The projects selected locally are among just 38 projects selected out of 154 applications to receive funds.

Here's the projects that were selected locally, their grant amounts, and what the money will go towards: