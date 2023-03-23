New warnings about disease caused by ticks

As the weather warms up, there's a new warning about a threat outside. The same tick that causes lyme disease is now spreading more cases of "babeseosis".

NEW YORK — Now that spring is here, it's time to think about the little things... Ticks.

"People over the age of 50 can get very severe disease, so it's a problem for them. And certainly people who are immunocompromised," said Peter Krause, MD, Senior Research Scientist, Yale School of Medicine.

Babeseosis is newly endemic in three northeast states, but New York has long had the most cases, with Connecticut and New Jersey not far behind.

Hikers we spoke to worry about these ticks.

"Once I was sitting at home and after a hike and I was on the computer and it fell onto the computer," said hiker Janice Clowe.

Another hiker, Gina Mikkelsen shared a similar experience.

"In the car home, it's like a tick bus sometimes. You see the little tickies walking."

Lyme disease is a bacteria, usually with a rash around the bite, but babeseosis is a parasite that infects red blood cells.

Dr. Krause says 20% of people can be asymptomatic.

"We also look for typical symptoms which are fever, headache, chills, sweats, fatigue," Krause said.

Blood donations are now screened for the disease and treatment is available.

But the best medicine is prevention.

"Avoid areas where ticks are found - in brushy areas, wooded areas. So they should try to avoid those areas. Also you can wear long pants, long sleeved shirt. Getting rid of leaf litter in your yard, keeping yard mowed, long grass is more conducive to ticks," said Krause.

"When it's tick season, I'll put the bug sprays and tick sprays and put it on the pets," said Clowe.

For more information on illnesses ticks can spread and prevention tips, check out the New York State Department of Health website.