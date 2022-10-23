2 The Outdoors: Making a home for wildlife

The program's aim is to teach both conservation and compassion.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The statistics are terrifying. World wildlife populations have declined by nearly 70% since 1970.

North America has seen about a 25% decline, and the worst affected by far are freshwater species.

Habitat loss, exploitation of animals and climate change are all contributing factors to this precipitous decline. Though the facts are intimidating, that doesn't mean we can't help reverse the trend.

The SPCA of Erie County is offering a Humane Habitat program that anyone can take part in. Barb Haney, Director of Wildlife at the SPCA, explains.

"Humane Habitat is an opportunity for us to decrease the negative impacts between humans and wildlife. At the same time, trying to increase our efforts at compassion and kindness."

The series of six classes being offered will educate participants on how to make their yards, land, or other green spaces a friendlier place for the wildlife that shares those spaces along with us.

"I think the first thing when you're talking about humane habitat, the first thing to do is to become an observer," Haney says. "To become someone that can just observe what you have, see what you have, take notes of what is happening, what are the animals that are coming in, and also take note of the plants that are in your yard."

After that, there are some easy steps to creating a more accommodating space for your wild neighbors. Here are just a couple. Jimmy Sevigny is the SPCA's Wildlife Hospital Manager.

"Providing native plants instead of non-native ornamentals, that can actually benefit our pollinators and the insects that eat them, and then the birds that eat those insects. If you have a cat, you can keep it indoors, or in a catio, or walk it on a harness. Cats have a huge impact on native wildlife populations."

And you don't need huge tracts of land to accomplish this goal. Haney believes each contribution will make the collective effort impactful. If we all made choices, similar choices, we'd create a community that's friendly for wildlife. So even your small little yard, as small as it is, if it's a postage stamp, it doesn't matter."

Sevigny said, "We are a part of Nature, we're not apart from Nature, so we need to sort of rebuild that bond we have with Nature. We need to see that where we live is also where they live."

If you're interested in taking part in the program, you can check out a link to the SPCA website here.