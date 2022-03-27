2 the Outdoors: A sisterhood of hikers

Hiker Babes of WNY provides a safe way for women to hit the trails to explore nature and develop friendships.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With spring upon us, what better way to celebrate the season than a hike in the woods. A solo hike can be great, but the shared adventure of hiking with a group can bring a lot of added perspective.

The Hiker Babes Community is a global group dedicated to getting women outdoors. The Western New York chapter began just last year and has since grown with the vigor of a spring flower.

"I wanted it to be women only because I couldn't find women to hike with, and it just resonated I guess," said Monique Redmond, founder of the community.

"When I started in October, we had probably about fifty women in our group," said Jennifer Crane, the group's ambassador in Western New York. "I reached out to the Hike WNY page and the hiking group for women only on Facebook just to get started, and we have grown to over a thousand women currently right now."

One of the chief concerns for female hikers is safety. The security of numbers in the group ensures a rewarding trip each and every time.

"Safety is an issue, and you have to be smart about your hikes. You have to be prepared in how you dress and what gear you bring, and I think also you have to be mindful of your surroundings," said member Charmaine Uebelhoer.

Redmon says that the Hiker Babes is open to anyone from novice to expert.

"We have such a huge beginner base, which we absolutely love, and all my ambassadors are the same. They embrace that, and we want to get women to start on those urban trails, park trails, and eventually climb those buttes and mountains and get empowered by it and show them that they can do it," said Redmon.

Hiking is an activity dominated by men — almost 70 percent of hikers are male. Hiker Babes turns the minority into the majority for their members and offers the opportunity for a unique experience in nature.

"There's that camaraderie that you get that you might not get in a group of men of shared experiences, life experiences and the networking that comes along with meeting other women and sharing those life experiences," said Uebelhoer. "I've learned so many things from women on the hikes."

"It shows us that we can do anything we are able and empowered to, and nothing can hold us back," said Crane.