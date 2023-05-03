2 The Outdoors: Women working for Mother Earth

Local environmental leaders are having a big impact.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Female environmentalists have driven massive change in the world.

From Jane Goodall to Rachel Carson to Greta Thunberg, women have an had impact for decades. But as it is with a lot of eco-activism, it's the local efforts that contribute so much to the community. Rene Rickard is the Director of the Haudenosaunee Environmental Task Force.

"I specifically work on a lot of water issues for the Tuscaroras."

Margaret Wooster is part of the WNY Environmental Alliance.

"My first thing was working with Great Lakes United, and finally starting Friends of the Buffalo River, which became Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper."

Helen Toledo founded BWELL in 2020.

"Our mission is to encourage women to explore the natural environment, while also promoting sustainability throughout the city of Buffalo. "

Their individual missions may differ, but their end goal is the same, protecting the Earth. They believe that qualities unique to the female spirit help make them more effective at their calling.

"Because women are tied to the Earth." Rickard says." And If you look at it from a Haudenosaunee view, Sky Woman created the Earth, at least for the Turtle Island we call our homeland, North America, a woman created it, and so there's always going to be those cultural ties to the earth."

"Women have that connection of understanding the importance of nurturing, just naturally," Toledo agrees.

The examples these women set begin on a simple level, and are something we can all easily aspire to achieve. Wooster believes that knowing your region is a great first step.

"The first thing they have to do, I think, is they have to learn about where they live. I think that's so important, and why so many groups are doing this kind of work."

These green guardians remind us that all journeys begin with a single step forward, and that holds true for anyone that shares this mission. It's a step anyone can take, and Toledo says that once they do, will find a family to stand with, with an impact to make on the future." Realizing that you have a community to stand with, so definitely that individual responsibility creates that collective impact."

"This is the most noble, "Wooster says. "But I think the most rewarding work you can do is because you can do something. You can do a lot! "

Rickard also believes it's important to remember our place on the planet.