State parks under 2024 solar eclipse totality to open campsites early

The eclipse will take place on April 8, tracing a path through Western New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven't started thinking about how you will view the total solar eclipse that will pass over Western New York next year, there will be another option for where you can go to watch.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that campsites will open early in state parks in the eight counties that will be under the path of totality.

"Next year, New Yorkers and visitors alike will have the opportunity to witness an extraordinary, celestial show in our state as the solar eclipse passes over the heart of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Adirondacks in 2024," Hochul said.

"Our State Parks will open campground accommodations early, prior to the traditional camping season, to ensure people can see this amazing display in one of New York's beautiful natural settings. I encourage all who are interested to reserve their spot beginning this week for this incredible event."

The eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024 tracing a path through Western New York and many other U.S. states.

People interested in staying in a state park the night before the eclipse will be able to make a reservation starting this week. There are a total of 335 campsites, cottages and cabins in the seven state parks that will be open.

Allegany State Park, 2373 ASP, Rte 1, Salamanca, NY 14779 (Allegany County), for 165 sites, including campsites, cabins, cottages, and a group camp. New reservations open July 4.

Fair Haven Beach State Park, 14985 State Park Road, Fair Haven, NY 13064 (Cayuga County) for 29 cabins and one cottage. Reservations open July 5.

Letchworth State Park, 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY 14427 (Livingston/Wyoming counties) for 19 cabins and cottages. Reservations open July 5.

Evangola State Park, 10191 Old Lake Shore Road, Irving, NY 14081 (Erie County) for 25 campsites. Reservations open July 5.

Four Mile Creek State Park, 1055 Lake Road, Youngstown, NY 14174 (Niagara County) for 50 campsites. Reservations open July 5.

Golden Hill State Park, 9691 Lower Lake Road, Barker, NY 14012 (Niagara County) for 25 campsites. Reservations open July 5.

Wellesley Island State Park, 44927 Cross Island Road, Fineview, NY 13640 (Jefferson County) for 21 cabins and cottages. New reservations open July 5.

Reservations can be made for a minimum of two nights on ReserveAmerica.com.

The eclipse will begin around 2 p.m. in Western New York. Full totality will begin in Chautauqua County at 3:17 p.m. Total darkness will last for four minutes.

The next total solar eclipse to pass through the U.S. will take place in August 2044.

As a reminder, the partial phase of the solar eclipse can only be safely viewed with special solar viewing glasses.