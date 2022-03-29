Spring trout fishing season begins April 1 in New York State

The NYS DEC announced the upcoming start of the spring trout fishing season, and the DEC has already begun to stock the waters with more than 1.8 million trout.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anglers, it's time to dust off the fishing pole and lures. April 1 marks the start of spring trout fishing in New York State.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the upcoming start of the spring trout fishing season, and the DEC has already begun to stock the waters with more than 1.8 million trout.

"Fishing in New York State is a highly anticipated, world-class experience that brings seasoned and amateur anglers to our waters in every corner of the State every spring," Commissioner Seggos said. "DEC's extensive fish stocking efforts throughout the State are certain to complement our existing healthy fisheries and make the upcoming harvest season a success."

While trout fishing is a year-round activity in New York State, catch and release ends on April 1 and anglers can begin to harvest the trout they catch until October 15.