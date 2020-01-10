'Spectacular peak fall foliage this weekend,' NYS reports

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather is cool and crisp, it's the start of a new fall month and that means leaves across New York State are hitting their fall prime.
In the Fall Report for September 30 - October 6, "Spectacular peak fall foliage will make its first appearances in New York State this weekend in many areas of the Adirondacks and Catskills, as well as a portion of the Thousand Islands-Seaway region. Leaves are rapidly changing color following days and nights of cooler weather, according to volunteer observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program."
Near-peak colors are expected this week for the Chautauqua-Allegheny region.
NYS urges anyone who travels to a park throughout the state and takes pictures, use #NYLovesFall on social media.