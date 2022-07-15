Smoking banned at NYS public parks and beaches

The new legislation exempts parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks and areas not used for park purposes as well as the Adirondacks and Catskills.

ALBANY, N.Y. — 'No Smoking' signs will be going up at all public parks and beaches in NYS under legislation signed Friday by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The new law covers all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers and group camps. Those caught smoking in these designated areas will be subject to a civil fine of $50.

Parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks and areas not used for park purposes are exempt as well as the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Many communities across the state already have similar restrictions or bans in place.

"Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state's great public places," Governor Hochul said in a release. "I'm proud to sign this legislation that will protect New Yorker's health and help reduce litter in public parks and beaches across the state."