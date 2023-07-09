Rabid gray fox bites two people in Chautauqua County

Officials say at least two people were bitten by the fox on July 4 near Route 430 in Bemus Point.

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health says a second gray fox has tested positive for rabies in Bemus Point.

Officials say at least two people were bitten by the fox on July 4 near Route 430 in Bemus Point.

A New York State Department of Conservation Officer responded to the area, located the fox and killed it. It was sent for testing where it was later found to have tested positive for rabies.

Last month, multiple people were also bitten by a gray fox on June 9 in Bemus Point near Route 430. That fox was also killed and sent for testing, and later found to be positive for rabies.

"These incidents should serve as reminders to residents that animal rabies is a serious public health concern and continues to be present in Chautauqua County. According to the Centers for Disease Control more than 90% of rabies cases occur in wildlife. Pets and livestock can be protected from rabies by keeping rabies vaccines up-to-date," said Jessica Wuerstle, Chautauqua County Director of Environmental Health in a statement last month when several people were bitten by another rabid gray fox.

The health department is following up with those that were bitten to ensure they receive proper medical care. If you believe you may have come in contact with the gray fox in the Bemus Point area, and have not sought medical attention, you should call the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4783.

Rabies is a fatal disease if left untreated.

Officials remind residents to not come in contact with wild or feral animals, as they could become aggressive and attack if they have rabies. They also remind pet owners to be sure any cats, dogs, or ferrets are vaccinated against rabies.