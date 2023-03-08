Rocket Lab launch may be visible in Western New York

The Rocket Lab Electron rocket will launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Saturday, March 11.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Western New Yorkers may get a chance to see Rocket Lab's Electron launch this weekend.

The Rocket Lab Electron rocket will launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Saturday, March 11. There is a two-hour launch window, which opens at 6 p.m. EST.

Rocket Lab is a 59-foot tall rocket, and according to NASA, will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island.

The mission is the second Rocket Lab launch from Wallops and is called “Stronger Together.” NASA says this is a dedicated launch for Capella Space, a satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company.

NASA provided a graphic showing where, and how long after launch, you will be able to see the rocket... if the weather permits.

Most people throughout the east coast United States could see the rocket, if the skies are clear. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Patrick Hammer says it may be cloudy on Saturday.