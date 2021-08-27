Rock City Park offers a spectacular hike in Cattaraugus County

Mammoth rock formations to be explored in Cattaraugus County.

OLEAN, N.Y. — There's plenty of warm weather left this summer and if you're looking for something fun to do outdoors, we may have just the thing for you.

Friday on Daybreak, Kevin O’Neill celebrated an attraction millions of years in the making, which is just south of Olean.

Rock City Park is about a mile long hike through amazing natural rock formations that you can climb under, on and around. Hikers can descend into the crevices of the rock formations, and climb up high, experiencing all sorts of spectacular views.

Geologists say that the area was the mouth of a fast-moving river that dumped all of this debris and little quartz pebbles there, and over the course of 320 million years, it compressed into a substance much like concrete or cement. Then with the continental collision of North America and Africa, the Earth's crust was thrust upward, forming the Appalachian mountains.

That’s why these giant rock formations, just two miles north of the Pennsylvania border, are at an elevation of 2,200 feet.