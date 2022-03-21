Queen City Bike Ferry contract extended

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Monday approved a three-year extension for the popular summertime attraction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular waterfront attraction is good to go for another three years.

Monday, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation extended the contract for the Queen City Bike Ferry for another three years.

The service, operated by the Hilliman family, takes bicyclists and pedestrians along the Buffalo River and runs Memorial Day through Labor Day. One-way fares are $1 person.

“The Queen City Bike Ferry not only connects the inner and outer harbors, but also provides a low-cost, efficient, scenic excursion on the water,” said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia. “Continuing this service allows easy access for bicyclists and pedestrians to the many attractions of our city’s greatest asset – the waterfront.”