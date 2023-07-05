Public health advisory issued for Olcott Beach

The health department says recent testing found the water is "not suitable for swimming because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a public health advisory for Olcott Beach until further notice.

The health department says recent testing conducted on Monday, July 3 found the Lake Ontario water is "not suitable for swimming because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

The advisory remains in effect until further notice. The Niagara County Department of Health says they will continue to monitor the water quality- and will reopen the beach for swimming when conditions return to a safe level.