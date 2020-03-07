Pools to open in NYS parks July 4

"As we are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, we must remember all the sacrifices New Yorkers have made to flatten the curve of the pandemic and be cautious in everything we do," Governor Cuomo said in a release. "The virus does not take a holiday, and so I urge New Yorkers who are visiting swimming pools to follow all the social distancing guidelines in effect to protect themselves and each other. When you're not in a pool, where a mask if you can't socially distance. The bottom line is be vigilant and stay safe while enjoying some time outside."