Pools to open in NYS parks July 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking to keep cool this summer, the pools at New York State Parks are reopening July 4.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday that state outdoor pools will open for swimming for the July 4 weekend.
Those visiting the pools will still need to practice social distancing and follow the rules.
Pool capacity will be limited and is expected to fill quickly.
"As we are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, we must remember all the sacrifices New Yorkers have made to flatten the curve of the pandemic and be cautious in everything we do," Governor Cuomo said in a release. "The virus does not take a holiday, and so I urge New Yorkers who are visiting swimming pools to follow all the social distancing guidelines in effect to protect themselves and each other. When you're not in a pool, where a mask if you can't socially distance. The bottom line is be vigilant and stay safe while enjoying some time outside."
State Park Police and other staff will manage capacity and make sure everyone is properly social distancing.
In addition:
- Visitors will be asked to sign-in with contact information to enable potential contact tracing measures.
- Pool capacity will be limited to 50 percent to help maintain 6-feet of distance in the water between swimmers who are not members of the same household or family unit.
- Lounge chairs, benches and picnic tables will be kept 10-feet apart from others.
- Face coverings or masks must be worn at all times in interior building spaces, including partially enclosed or covered outdoor areas; and at times outside (except in the pool) if social distancing cannot or is unlikely to be maintained.
- No group gatherings of 10 people or more will be allowed.
- Swimming availability varies by park. Visitors can check the individual park's swimming hours of operation before they visit. A listing of State parks with swimming pools can be found on the here.
- Restroom facilities will be cleaned per established protocols and guidance and park staff will help manage traffic flow as needed to achieve reduced capacity goals and minimize density. Toilets and showers and other high touch/common areas will be cleaned, and disinfected utilizing approved enhanced cleaning products.
New York State Parks will see how this wekeend goes and will make any adjustments needed to keep everyone safe.